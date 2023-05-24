2 arrested, 1 sought in Tuesday fatal shooting of Pontiac man, 33

Two men are in custody and a third is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday of a Pontiac man, officials said Wednesday.

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of Central Avenue near Woodward Avenue and East South Boulevard for a report of shots fired, according to authorities.

The caller told dispatchers that her boyfriend had been shot and was lying on the home's living room floor, police said.

Deputies and medics arrived. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased at about 8 p.m., they said. Officials said they are not releasing his name until his next of kin are notified.

Investigators said they interviewed several witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

They also said detectives arrested two suspects who are being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges in connection with the shooting.

Meanwhile, deputies continue to search for a third suspect, officials said.

