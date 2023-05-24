Former Hazel Park teacher sentenced to jail in connection with threat

A former Hazel Park teacher has been sentenced to two weeks in jail in connection with a threat at his school, court records show.

Paul Jacobs, 40, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Brian Hartwell in 43rd District Court. A 24-month probation ends in May 2025.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Jacobs pleaded guilty in March to making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, a 1-year misdemeanor, according to court records.

He was charged in February.

Police arrested Jacobs after a threat against Hazel Park Junior High on Feb. 2. After classes were dismissed, a staff member found a piece of paper with a message that said the school would be blown up the next day, officials reported.

An investigation determined Jacobs failed to report the message. City police have said they didn't have evidence proving Jacobs wrote the note but he was seen placing it on a desk by a door between classes when no students were around.

Jacobs, who taught social studies at the school, was terminated, the district said.