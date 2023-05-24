Oakland County prosecutor boosts charges for 2 in deadly hit-and-run

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Wednesday she plans to add charges and seek to treat a teen as an adult, against two people charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in March that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured others.

The suspect, who was 15 at the time of the incident, had been charged with first-degree fleeing from a police officer, two counts of second-degree fleeing from a police officer and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a misdemeanor, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the teen, who is from West Bloomfield Township, was not being named because he is a juvenile.

His co-defendant, Gavin Anthony Kassab, 19, was arraigned May 12 in 52-1 District Court in Novi on multiple charges.

McDonald said Wednesday she would ask the court to treat the now-16-year-old driver as an adult, paving the way for adult sentencing if a judge grants the request.

The prosecutor also will add manslaughter and reckless driving causing death charges for the 16-year-old driver as well as Kassab.

The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, McDonald's office said.

First-degree fleeing and eluding police causing death; manslaughter; and reckless driving causing death are felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

"When new information becomes available, I will always give a thorough analysis and make sure we pursue the strongest charges possible to ensure we are delivering justice for victims and their families," McDonald said. "Based on the evidence, we believe this is the right decision and will carry the strongest possible penalty."

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on March 22 near Maple and Decker in Walled Lake. The driver of a 2023 Jeep Gladiator allegedly ran a red light during a pursuit by police and collided with two vehicles, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The two people in the Jeep, identified as the teen and Kassab, exited the SUV and ran, officials said.Investigators said Kassab recorded the police chase with his cellphone held outside the passenger window, and statements captured on the recording suggest the Commerce Township resident encouraged the juvenile to flee.

"The defendant was driving without a license and fleeing from police at the time of the fatal crash, allegedly at a rate of speed of 98 miles per hour through two red lights," the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

One of the vehicles hit in the crash was a 2010 Honda Fit driven by a 51-year-old Commerce Township woman. Her two daughters, ages 10 and 13, were passengers.The 13-year-old Walled Lake Consolidated School District student, identified as Piper Carrothers, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her mother and sister, who was ejected, have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox also was struck in the crash. The Chevy carried a 43-year-old driver and a 10-year-old passenger; both treated and released. A fourth vehicle, a 2023 Cadillac STX, was stopped at the traffic light when struck by the Honda as it spun, authorities said. The driver was treated and released.