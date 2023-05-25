'Concerning' image at Cranbrook Schools leads to early dismissal, police say

Police are investigating an incident Thursday at Cranbrook Schools that led to an early dismissal at the Bloomfield Hills campus.

A staff member spotted "an image that was concerning" and alerted the campus safety team, the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

As a precaution, the department and Cranbrook officials issued a shelter in place order at 8:30 a.m. Students and staff then were dismissed.

"At no time were there any active threats discovered on campus," police said. "The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time."

All after-school activities, including off-campus athletics contests and practices, also were canceled, according to the Cranbrook website.

"We anticipate that all Cranbrook Schools and Cranbrook Educational Community activities will resume, as typical, tomorrow, and that school will be in session in all schoolhouses," officials said.

The incident came three days after a threat sparked an early dismissal at Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township.