Commerce Twp. man charged with killing 13-year-old in crash now faces child porn charges

A 19-year-old Commerce Township man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake is now also facing charges of creating and distributing child pornography.

The new charges against Gavin Kassab stem from allegations that an 18-year-old Kassab sent a 16-year-old girl harassing messages and links to explicit videos of the girl and her parents, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. He also allegedly livestreamed explicit videos of the 16-year-old on his Instagram account.

Kassab is charged with two counts of creating child pornography, three counts of distributing child pornography and five counts of using computers to commit a crime. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

"Taking and distributing photos or videos of underage girls and kids is exploitation, and my office will vigorously prosecute those responsible," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "My office takes these charges extremely seriously and will fight for justice for the victim and her family."

Kassab was charged last week in connection with a March crash that killed 13-year-old Piper Carrothers and seriously injured her sister and mother. Kassab was not the driver in the crash, but is still charged with manslaughter and reckless driving causing death.

The driver, who was 15 at the time, has been charged as a juvenile, but McDonald said she intends to seek to treat him as an adult. He was charged with manslaughter, reckless driving causing death, first-degree fleeing from a police officer, two counts of second-degree fleeing from a police officer and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Kassab and the 15-year-old were being chased by police when they allegedly ran a red light at 98 mph and struck two other vehicles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the prosecutor's office. They allegedly got out of their vehicle and ran away. Police said Kassab recorded the chase on his phone, held outside the passenger window, and encouraged the driver to flee.

Kassab is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

