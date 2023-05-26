Weekend festival celebrates Greek culture in Metro Detroit

A local celebration of Greek culture and traditions returns this weekend with dance, food and music.

The Ya'ssoo Greek Festival, which started Friday afternoon, takes place at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Hills.

The festival continues through Saturday and into Sunday night.

"It should be a wonderful three-day event, we've got 150 volunteers that are helping us, and it looks like we're going to have great weather," said festival co-chair Kathy Sheiko.

Musical performances on the bill include the Greek band Enigma Detroit, the Dave Bennett Quartet, St. George Greek Orthodox Church Folk Dancers and the Magic Bus Band — a Woodstock-style band new to the festival this year. There will also be food vendors and an artisan marketplace to stroll through.

Sheiko said there are plenty of activities for kids and adults, including a magic show, cooking demonstrations and a chance to learn Greek dances each day of the festival.

"I have two granddaughters and they're dancers, so I look forward to seeing my little 8-year-old and 14-year-old, as they've learned how to Greek dance from the time they were little girls," she said. "It's a thrill for me to watch them doing what I did when I was a little girl and carrying out the legacy that my parents taught to me as a little child."

This year's festival is the second since a pandemic hiatus. Sheiko said there was a big turnout for the 2022 festival, so she hopes the same will be true this year. It's a family tradition for some people, she added.

"I think the reason that most of the volunteers keep coming back (is) because they remember growing up, in our Greek church and in our Greek culture, and they want to have that the same thing for their children and grandchildren," she said.

A full schedule of events can be found online.

