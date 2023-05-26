Southfield man, 22, accused of attacking father with hatchet charged

A 22-year-old Southfield man accused of attacking his father with a hatchet has been charged, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said.

John Cornelius Darby IV was arraigned Wednesday in Southfield's 46th District Court on a charge of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, it said.

A judge set Darby's bond at $1 million and scheduled his next court date, a probable cause conference, for June 7.

Southfield police said Darby is accused of attacking his 51-year-old father with a hatchet Monday at a home in the 25000 block of Orchard Grove near Franklin and Telegraph roads.

Officers arrived at the home and found the victim, who was bleeding profusely from severe lacerations on his face and upper body. His assailant fled before they got there. They requested nearby law enforcement agencies keep an eye out for the man's son, who they suspected was the attacker.

State police arrested the suspect Monday night in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

On Friday, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said the victim remains in critical condition but is expected to recover.

