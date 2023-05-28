United Way awards 30 Oakland County summer youth programs $4.8M in grants

Southfield — United Way for Southeastern Michigan, with Oakland County officials, will award $4.8 million in grants this summer to 30 organizations that paused or reduced social and academic enrichment programming for children and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials estimate the grants will reach 11,820 children ages 18 and under in community and school settings. Children have begun returning to a "new normal" since the pandemic began, but learning delays have been reported by educators and parents, County Executive David Coulter said at a news conference Thursday.

"There has been a learning delay since COVID, and what I would call a social and emotional adjustment for kids that were at home and weren't socializing with each other, especially the younger kids," Coulter said. "It's hard enough to be a kid, but to be a kid that went through COVID and now to try to navigate what that looks like is really tough."

The county is allocating $4.8 million of its American Rescue Plan funds to the grants, which range from $30,000 to $400,000 and will continue educational, social and emotional programming during the summer months, Coulter said.

Recipients were chosen in conjunction with United Way for Southeastern Michigan, a social services organization, and range from the city of Pontiac and the YMCA to the Detroit Zoo and Lawrence Technological University. Programming includes tutoring, summer camps, kindergarten roundup, college readiness and support for neurodiverse students.

"The learning loss that accompanied widespread school closings and extended periods of remote learning has been widely discussed," said Tonya Adair, chief people equity and engagement officer at United Way. "Not surprisingly, students in lower-income districts with fewer resources were hit the hardest. ... Learning opportunities for time spent outside of the school will play a vital role in helping them to recover."

The funding was announced at Lawrence Tech, which received a program expansion grant for its high school summer camps. The grant will help 100 students from Hazel Park, Holly Township, Keego Harbor, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Pontiac, Southfield, Walled Lake, Wixom and Royal Oak Township attend any of the university's 20 weekly camps for free.

"They are programs ranging from all of our four colleges, so all the majors you could possibly think of in engineering; architecture and design; data analytics; science; chemistry," said Lisa Kujawa, vice president of enrollment management and outreach at Lawrence Tech. "The idea is for students, sophomores, juniors and seniors to explore their passion."

All of the youth recreation centers in Pontiac were shut down during the city's period of emergency management, and youth recreation enrichment programming largely declined, said Mayor Tim Greimel. The city will see nearly $400,000 in grant funding, which will be used for sports and athletic activities as well as art, music and entrepreneurship classes, Greimel said.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, which has four locations in Oakland County will receive a grant that will help 2,129 kids across the county at the YMCA's program site and summer camps.

"We're going to focus on academic enrichment, recreation, outdoor education, social-emotional learning and activities while spending most of the days in nature," said Kyle Anderson, vice president of operations at the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit. "We'll also be offering family fun nights at our YMCAs that are free to the community, where we work on family art workshops ... family Zumba, yoga and other activities."

