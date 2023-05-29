Motorcyclist dies in Holly Township crash with pickup

A 56-year-old Burton man driving a motorcycle died Monday after a pickup truck made a left turn in front of him, causing the fatal crash, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.

The incident occurred at 9:50 a.m. when the man was driving a 2002 Honda northbound on Holly Road and approached the intersection of Belford Road in Holly Township. A 66-year-old man from Novi was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup truck southbound on Holly Road when he made the left turn, the agency said.

The man who was driving the pickup was not hurt. The man who was operating the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police tweeted.

“It is important with summer right around the corner that we look twice for motorcycles.” Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We all need to share the road together and make sure we remain alert.”