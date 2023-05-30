Red Oaks, Waterford Oaks water parks to open in mid-June in Oakland County

Oakland County's two water parks will open for the season in mid-June but with modified hours as parks officials continue to deal with a lifeguard shortage.

Red Oaks in Madison Heights and Waterford Oaks in Waterford will both open but largely staggered days and with limited hours.

Red Oaks will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12-16; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17-18; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19-23; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 24-Aug. 20; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 21-25; from Aug. 26-Labor Day, Sept. 4. Those hours will be announced later based on staff availability.

Waterford Oaks, meanwhile, will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Its wave pool will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 4 and Sept. 4 for the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays.

“We are looking forward to a wonderfully busy season,” Red Oaks County Park Supervisor Matt Pardy said. “Visitors love the variety of activities available at the waterpark and often spend the entire day splashing around in the wave pool or at SplashTown, a children's splash pad with 52 interactive water features, including a water play climber with slides and a dumping bucket.”

Both water parks are opening earlier this season than last year when they opened in late June. A lifeguard shortage forced both facilities to operate on staggered days.

Waterford Oaks operates Michigan's oldest wave pool.