'Just hang up': Oakland County Sheriff reminds residents to ignore bogus jury duty calls

Oakland County residents are being reminded to dismiss telephone scams that threaten their arrest for failing to show up for jury duty, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

In the past three weeks, at least 12 area residents have been contacted by scammers posing as sheriff’s officials, with the most recent complaint being filed on Friday, the agency said in a news release.

The scammers, sheriff officials said, make bogus claims of arrest warrants for failing to appear for jury duty in either federal or state court, using names of actual sheriff personal. Residents are then falsely advised to pay a $900 cash bond in either bitcoin or gift cards.

“If anyone calls and demands money over the phone, it is a scam,” Bouchard warned. “Just hang up. Sadly, we’re seeing an uptick in how many people are being hit with these phony phone calls."

The prompt comes a month after two people reportedly turned themselves in for arrest warrants that did not exist, the sheriff said.

At least two of the victims have paid the bogus $900 cash bond. Earlier victims were told they must pay as much as $5,000 to avoid arrest, officials said.

Representatives from both the U.S. District Court Eastern Michigan District in Detroit and Oakland County Circuit Court said delinquent jurors would be contacted by mail, never by phone.

The Sheriff’s Office and the courts do not accept bitcoin or gift cards for cash bonds.

"We will never demand immediate payment over the phone. Ever. Just hang up," Bouchard said.

