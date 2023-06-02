$3 million program aims to help Pontiac homeowners, fight blight

Pontiac — The city will invest $3.3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funding in a three-stage home repair program for low-income residents beginning this month.

Pontiac households making at or less than 80% of the area median income, which can vary based on household size, may be eligible for up to $25,000 for home repairs. Applications for the program are available online and for pickup in-person at City Hall, the Robert Bowens Senior Center, the Ruth Peterson Senior Center, the Pontiac public library and the La Familia nonprofit starting Thursday.

"It's a great opportunity for our residents to make home repairs that otherwise they likely couldn't afford," Mayor Tim Greimel said. "Most of the blight in Pontiac is a result of poor maintenance by landlords or commercial establishments, but in some cases, it's due to homeowners not being able to afford to properly maintain or improve their properties. So this initiative should go a long ways towards helping those homeowners."

Applications for the first stage will be accepted on a first-come first-serve basis until August 18, and applicants can schedule intake appointments with Mathew Turner-Reed, the city's housing development specialist, beginning on June 21 to review their eligibility for the program.

Applicants must currently live in the homes they are seeking to improve and the home also cannot be subject to foreclosure, Turner-Reed said. The applicant must also be current on their mortgage and property taxes.

Proof of home ownership, household income, homeowners insurance, two previous tax returns, the most recent mortgage statement if applicable and the most recent utility bills must all be submitted with an application, Turner-Reed said.

"If the resident has gone through a bankruptcy within the last seven to 10 years, we are requesting a copy of that bankruptcy discharge just to ensure that that does not impede on the livability of the home," he added.

If applicants are deemed eligible for the program on paper, their homes will be inspected by the city. Depending on the severity of repairs needed, they will be fully approved or disqualified, Turner-Reed said.

"We will send out a contractor to begin work, or if the work is too severe or if the home is absolutely in disrepair or anything of that nature, we may have to disqualify them because it may be a completely unsafe environment," he said. "We do want to ensure that any home within the city under this program is safe and healthy to live in (during the construction)."

The city expects a 60- to 90-day delay between the time of a home inspection and when construction work begins. Homeowners will also be asked to sign a release to allow the city to perform work orders.

"The city has selected and vetted approximately seven contractors, several of whom are Pontiac-based contractors, several of whom are Black-owned contractors," Greimel said. "We really take the burden off of homeowners of having to go out and find a contractor and make sure that the contractor does what they're supposed to."

Each of the program's three stages allots $1.1 million. If all applicants in the first stage are granted $25,000 in home repairs, the funding will allow the city to cover 44 homes.

"Some people may apply for less than $25,000 or be awarded less than $25,000. So as a result, I anticipate that we'll probably end up with at least 140-150 homes being renovated through this program in our city," Greimel said.

