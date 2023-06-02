Royal Oak parking backs locals, businesses, officials into a tight spot

Royal Oak — After a Downtown Development Authority assessment of street parking found that roughly 43% of visitors violated Royal Oak's rules last year, the city tripled the free parking grace period, among other changes.

The city commission approved the amendments to the Municipal Parking Services agreement in April. The changes, which include extending the free grace period for on-street parking from five to 15 minutes and the maximum street parking time limit from two to three hours, went into effect on April 20.

But some local business employees and patrons say three hours is still not enough time to take in the downtown experience and that any strict parking limit is unwelcoming. Many also take issue with the back-in angled parking on Washington Avenue, which is required since the new parking meter system reads license plates that are typically only found on the back of Michigan vehicles.

Royal Oak approved its contract with Municipal Parking Services (MPS), a Minnesota-based company, in 2021, and the new parking system was deployed last summer, Royal Oak City Manager Paul Brake said. Royal Oak's previous parking meters used a 3G cellular system, which many US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, have stopped supporting. The city's five-year contract with MPS will expire in 2027.

MPS meters have cameras that recognize license plates as soon as a vehicle parks, according to the company's website. Parkers can pay at any MPS station as long as they know their space number. Users can also pay for parking using coins, credit cards or the SentryMobile app, and they can pay when they leave rather than all up front, Brake said.

"Granted, when you come back to your car ... it'll be flashing red. So that shows that you have a violation," Brake said. "The natural instinct is, 'Oh my gosh, am I getting a ticket?' Well, no, you go in and type in your parking space and pay the amount."

The city received lots of feedback on the MPS system, and the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority commissioned an assessment of the parking situation in 2022. They found that roughly 43% of downtown visitors who used street parking violated the rules, most often the five-minute grace period. This is a "very high" violation rate, according to the authority's report.

The April updates were approved following recommendations to extend the grace period and maximum parking limits, Brake said.

"Five minutes seems like a long amount of time, but you know, in reality, it can go by pretty quick," Brake said. "Many people who do visit down to the downtown area, come here for the downtown experience. ... Two hours, again, is not a long period of time for someone when you're going out for entertainment."

Royal Oak and MPS initially agreed to split revenue from parking and parking tickets evenly, since MPS fronted the cost of the parking meters and supplemental infrastructure during installation, Brake said. The contract was first negotiated based on financial projections of a five-minute grace period and a two-hour maximum, so the city is forgoing revenue under the new changes, he added.

In addition to losing some revenue, the city has to pay MPS what they would have collected under the initial parking requirements. Extending the grace period to 15 minutes results in a loss of roughly $45,000 a month and increasing the two-hour time limit to three hours cost them about $10,000 a month, Brake said.

"The revenue dynamics will change," Brake said. "Maybe more people will end up parking as a result of this. ... Then potentially that dollar amount could be higher, but the split or what we're paying for the ... lost revenue is a fixed amount."

Angled parking presents challenges

Liz Morton, a manager at Lily's Seafood in downtown Royal Oak on Washington Avenue, hopes extending the maximum time limit for street parking to three hours will draw more people downtown.

"The city has just extended it (the limit) to three hours, which is very nice," Morton said. "I really don't want to bad mouth it (parking) that bad, because I want to encourage people to come to Royal Oak, because it's the businesses that are being hurt."

Morton's husband owns Lily's Seafood, and the couple has lived in Royal Oak for 32 years. She said the MPS system is often confusing for customers.

"A lot of them find it frustrating, they don't know how to, you know, make it work," Morton said. "We do see a lot more empty spots, so we do think it's an impact."

Lily's Seafood is located on Washington Avenue, where the parking spots are at an angle rather than parallel to the curb. Visitors looking to park on the street are required to back into the angled spots so that the MPS meters can read their license plates.

"In Michigan, we only have rear plates, unlike some states where you're required to have a front plate. So their license plate reader is reading that off of the back of the car," Brake said. "Those parking spaces, they are wider and they were done intentionally that way. ... It's a little bit more forgiving in that regard."

But some employees at local retail businesses on Washington Avenue say that they have witnessed more car accidents, a decline in foot traffic and faulty meters. Julia Manzella, 34, has worked at Rail and Anchor, a downtown boutique, for three years and said business is "way down" in terms of people coming into the store.

"No one knows how to back in. ... I've seen myself a minimum of 10 accidents," Manzella said. "Since I've worked here the walking traffic has gone down immensely because not only people can't figure it out, they've given up on Royal Oak. Even though they've now changed it to three hours and 15 minutes ... people say 'I give up, I've gotten too many tickets, I've paid too much money.'"

Accidents on Washington Avenue have resulted from people parking incorrectly, Brake said. Pulling into spots instead of backing in will result in a $50 fine if caught by Royal Oak Police.

Manzella also doesn't think three hours is enough time for many visitors and said the strict time limit is "very much unwelcoming." She herself has gotten parking tickets and doesn't know why.

"I have a couple of tickets that I still have to pay that I've been trying to pay," Manzella said. "No one answers the phone. I had emailed (the court), no one answers my email."

The small businesses are the main appeal of Royal Oak's downtown, said Andrew Nazzaro, who has worked at Lost and Found vintage clothing store for two years. Nazzaro, 28, lives in Detroit and commutes to work daily by car.

"A lot of us on this side rely on foot traffic and in terms of that, people have told us outright that they don't have any type of interest in coming back to Royal Oak or this location just because they've been ticketed too much," Nazzaro said. "If it weren't for the fact that I worked here and love where I work, I would find no reason to come here ever."

The Washington Avenue parking situation is still "under review," Brake said. The city could switch the street to parallel parking, although this would eliminate about 30 spots, according to Brake.

Not all locals oppose the new system, though. Susie Oliver has lived in Royal Oak for seven years and is a fan of the concierge option on the SentryMobile parking app that pairs with the downtown meters. It allows her to register a car's license plate and pay for her own parking and that of family members and guests. Concierge members will never have an expired parking session as long as they are parked for three hours or less, according to the city's website.

"I don't know why everyone's so weird about (the parking) to be honest," Oliver, 33, said. "If you go to Ferndale, it's worse. You go to Birmingham, it's worse."

Royal Oak does not have exact data on the number of parking tickets administered since the changes were implemented in April yet, Brake said.

"From anecdotal information, our parking manager, as far as calls relative to the grace period and the time limit, the complaints associated with that have decreased dramatically since the implementation," Brake said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com