Oakland County insurance salesman charged with embezzling from commercial clients

An Oakland County insurance salesman has been charged in connection with allegedly embezzling from commercial clients, state officials announced Monday.

Charles Walker was arraigned through 46th District Court in Southfield on four felony counts: conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement by an agent of $20,000-$50,000 and two counts of embezzlement by an agent of $1,000-$20,000.

The charges against the 76-year-old stem from 2017, court records show.

"The State alleges that, through his insurance agencies, Charles Walker & Associates (CWA) and the Walker Insurance Agency Group LLC (Walker Agency), Walker collected insurance premiums from commercial clients but failed to remit those premiums to the insurance carriers and failed to refund unearned premiums to clients after the clients canceled their policies," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Monday.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services revoked the CWA insurance producer agency license as well as Walker's insurance producer license in July 2017, according to the release.

However, despite those licenses being revoked, authorities allege Walker renamed and relicensed a new insurance agency at the same Southfield address and continued selling insurance to commercial clients.

“Companies pay premiums to protect their assets from unforeseen damages and theft,” Nessel said Monday. “When insurance agents fraudulently pocket the money paid to them, it hurts their customers and leaves them without critical insurance coverage. My office remains committed to ensuring that Michigan business owners are not taken advantage of by bad actors.”

Special agents and attorneys in the Financial Crimes Division in Nessel's department as well as a team at the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services investigated.

“Our Department works hard to protect Michiganders from fraud in the insurance and financial services industries, especially from professionals whose job it is to protect their customers’ interests, and we thank the Attorney General’s Office for its partnership in prosecuting this case,” said Anita Fox, director at the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Walker was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond after his arraignment Monday, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 14.