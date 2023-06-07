3 arraigned on charges in Oak Park jeweler's 2022 slaying

Three men were arraigned Wednesday on charges related to the fatal shooting last year of Oak Park celebrity jeweler Daniel “Hutch” Hutchinson, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced.

Marco Bisbikis, Angelo Raptoplous and Roy Larry faced Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Nanci Grant. McDonald has charged them with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm.

Felony firearm carries a sentence of two years mandatory imprisonment, while the other charges could mean up to life in prison, McDonald's office said in a statement.

The defendants remain in custody at the Oakland County Jail pending trial.

The case is set for a pretrial before Judge Grant at 11 a.m. on June 28.

All three men faced a preliminary examination in the 45th District Court last month.

Before it ended on May 25, the prosecution team presented testimony from 10 witnesses and introduced more than 80 exhibits in a bid to show the evidence was more than sufficient to present the case to a jury.

Judge Michelle Friedman Appel found probable cause that the three men engaged in a plan to murder Hutchinson.

Prosecutors allege Bisbikis, an attorney, and Raptoplous hired Darnell Larry, a friend and employee, to kill Dan and Marisa Hutchinson so they could seize the millions of dollars in the Hutchinsons' trust accounts. Roy Larry, Darnell's cousin, allegedly pulled the trigger and killed Dan Hutchinson on June 1, 2022, Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor John Skrzynski has said.Darnell Larry has pleaded guilty to related charges and testified for the prosecution at the preliminary examination. He remains at the Oakland County Jail pending sentencing.

“The evidence at the preliminary examination revealed a complex and shocking case involving an attorney who allegedly had his own client murdered. I applaud the hard work of the prosecution team, the Oak Park Public Safety Department, the FBI, and the other agencies that gathered the extensive evidence in this case,” McDonald said Wednesday. "We will continue working around the clock to make sure we present the strongest possible case to the jury as we pursue justice for the victim and his family.”