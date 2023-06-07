Southfield man shoots self after 3-hour barricade at home, police say

Mark Hicks

A Southfield man was hospitalized Wednesday after he shot himself while barricaded, city officials reported.

A concerned relative called 911 around 6:08 p.m. to report the 30-year-old resident was possibly suicidal, the police department said in a statement.

Officers and fire rescue personnel responded to his home on the 28000 block of Sutherland. Upon arrival, they learned the man was barricaded in the garage and possibly armed with a firearm, according to the release.

Authorities spent several hours negotiating with the man.

"At approximately 9:26 p.m. the subject sustained a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head," police said.

The resident was transported to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition late Wednesday.