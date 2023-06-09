Oakland Co. lawmaker seeks a new way to prevent tranq-related drug overdoses

Pontiac — Democratic State Rep. Kelly Breen of Novi said Friday she plans to introduce legislation that would give law enforcement more powers to stem recent drug overdose deaths tied to an animal transquilizer by classifying it as a dangerous drug.

Breen said at a news conference with Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard that she wants to classify Xylazine as a Schedule 2 drug in Michigan and expects to introduce such a bill in the next week. Schedule 2 drugs are considered to have a high potential for abuse.

"What we are seeing here with tranq is taking our worst opioid epidemic ever and compounding it," Breen said. "Not only do we need to make sure that this becomes a scheduled drug, so we can try to stop it at the border, but we also need to make sure that there's education about how widespread it is and what first responders can do (when) they come across somebody who is overdosing or on this particular drug."

Xylazine — also known as tranq — is a non-opioid tranquilizer commonly used by veterinarians to sedate animals. It has not been approved for human use in the United States but was first approved for veterinary use by the Food and Drug Administration more than 50 years ago.

The Schedule 2 classification would allow law enforcement to stop packages they suspect might contain Xylazine for non-veterinary use and add a criminal charge to levy against dealers caught with it, said Bouchard, who has been pushing for a Schedule 2 classification at the federal level.

The proposed Schedule 2 classification would not prohibit the use of Xylazine in animals, Breen said.

"We do want to make sure that it's available as needed for veterinary use, which as far as I know is the only legitimate use," the state lawmaker said. "Right now, the most important thing is to make sure that we can stop it in its tracks."

Xylazine is increasingly being found in the U.S. illicit drug supply and has been linked to overdose deaths. It is used as a cutting agent for fentanyl, a synthetic, cheap and often deadly opioid. Mixtures of the two drugs are even deadlier than fentanyl alone. The U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy recently classified Xylazine as an emerging threat.

"It's increasingly found in deaths and in controlled substances that are seized in our cases in the county," Bouchard said.

There were 117 deaths associated with Xylazine in Michigan between January 2021 and October 2022, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. While specific data on the number of Xylazine-related deaths in Oakland County was not available, Bouchard said it has been found in 80-85% of drugs the county lab has tested for fentanyl since February.

"That's a stunning change obviously in a very short period of time," Bouchard said.

Nationwide, Xylazine has been found in 48 states in 2022 and roughly 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration.

Xylazine is a depressant and can slow down users' heart rates and have psychoactive effects. Both Xylazine and fentanyl suppress users' respiratory function, making mixtures of the two drugs extra deadly, Bouchard said. It can cause skin ulcers, abscesses and severe wounds, including necrosis.

The effects of Xylazine are also not reversible by naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, which is commonly administered after fentanyl overdoses.

Xylazine is cheap and not a controlled substance so it can be bought online. Drug traffickers can reduce the amount of fentanyl, heroin or cocaine in mixtures with Xylazine, helping to increase profits. It is most often shipped into the country legally from China or smuggled across the border from Mexico with other drugs, Bouchard said.

The sheriff has been working with other county sheriffs from across the country to classify Xylazine as a controlled substance at the national level, which would have to be done by Congress.

Ohio classified Xylazine as a Schedule 3 controlled substance in March. Breen's legislation would classify it as a Schedule 2 drug, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and would be considered dangerous.

The legislation would allow law enforcement to levy additional charges against drug dealers caught with Xylazine-laced substances and intercept shipments of the drug, Bouchard said.

