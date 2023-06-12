Detroit Zoo announces giraffe calf

Mark Hicks

The Detroit Zoo is welcoming its latest addition: a new giraffe calf.

The calf was born on May 31, representatives announced Monday.

His mother is 5-year-old Zara, who joined the Royal Oak site's African Grasslands habitat in 2020.

The calf, Zara's first, was slightly underweight and had difficulty nursing, the zoo said in a statement.

While Zara "has been a dedicated and protective mom — the act of nursing seemed to give her discomfort," officials wrote. "As a result, the calf did not receive the critical nutrients he needed during his first 12 hours of life. Our animal care and veterinary teams made the decision to step in and provided 24/7 observation and care."

The team consulted experts from Associations of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institutions around the country to explore ways to help, according to the release.

"All their hard work and creative thinking paid off," the zoo said. "Now, two weeks after his birth, the calf is nursing several times a day and gaining weight at a healthy and appropriate rate! ... We have every reason to believe the calf is now off to a healthy start and will meet important developmental milestones."

The pair are being closely monitoring through cameras but are not currently visible to the public, according to the release.

The zoo's other giraffes ― Mpenzi and his parents, Kivuli and Jabari ― are slated for introductions soon, officials said Monday.