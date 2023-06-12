Construction to start on new $1.65 million roundabout in Oakland County

Love 'em or hate 'em, another roundabout is headed to Oakland County.

Construction is starting on a $1.65 million roundabout at Greenfield Road, Normandy Road and Beverly Road in western Oakland County. The project, which is funded by Beverly Hills, Royal Oak, Oakland County and the Road Commission for Oakland County, is shutting down that intersection until early September.

The roundabout marks the 38th one for the Road Commission for Oakland County. Thirty-six already are in place and a 37th is scheduled to open next week at Elizabeth Lake and Teggerdine Road in White Lake Township.

Michigan has the highest concentration of roundabouts anywhere, said Craig Bryson, spokesman for the Road Commission of Oakland County. And despite the strong feelings from those who don't like them, they've significantly reduced fatal accidents, said Bryson.

"We have seen tremendous benefits from roundabouts since we built the first one in the state in 1999," said Bryson in an email. "We have not had any fatalities within a roundabout and very few serious injury crashes."

In addition to the new one-lane roundabout at Greenfield/Beverly/Normandy roads, the project, which will be constructed by DiPonio Contracting of Shelby Township, will include new curbs and gutters; concrete sidewalks along portions of Greenfield, Normandy and Beverly roads; and minor drainage improvements.

During the construction, access to homes and businesses will be maintained, although Beverly Court will permanently close at Greenfield Road both north and south of Normandy Road in Royal Oak.

The road commission has created several detours in the area to give way to the 16,000 vehicles that the Greenfield/Normandy/Beverly Road intersection carries daily.

According to the commission's site, roundabouts allow more traffic to move through an intersection than a signalized intersection. Officials say replacing traffic signals with roundabouts can increase the capacity of a road by 30 to 50%.

"The roundabouts have allowed us to increase traffic capacity and reduce congestion without widening roads." Bryson said. "Widening the roads between the intersections to achieve the same capacity improvements would be far more expensive and far more invasive for adjacent property owners."

