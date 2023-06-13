1 wounded in Troy shooting Tuesday, police said

Troy — Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot a man in the leg after he confronted them as they tried to steal a catalytic converter from his truck in his driveway, officials said.

Officers were called at 3:45 a.m. to a home in the area of Fredmoor Street and South Boulevard near Livernois for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg. Police and medics treated the man's injuries before he was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

According to the victim, he confronted two men in his driveway who were stealing a catalytic converter from his pickup truck, officials said. The men ran towards a dark-colored SUV parked on the grass near the driveway and one of them turned towards the homeowner and fired a gun at him. The two got into the vehicle, which sped down South Boulevard, police said.

Investigators said the description of the vehicle matches one that was spotted at the scene of a catalytic converter theft from a parked car in the area of Cypress and Bristol drives near Rochester and Wattles roads. Police were at that location investigating when they received the report of the shooting.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents should call the Troy Police Department's Tip Line at (248) 524-0777.

