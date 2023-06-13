Fake threat shuts down West Bloomfield Middle School

The Detroit News

West Bloomfield ― An Oakland County middle school canceled classes early Tuesday morning after a threat was called into the building about someone with a bomb.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. at West Bloomfield Middle School on Orchard Lake Road. According to district officials, the school received a call from "a spoofed phone number," stating there was a bomb threat and a student with a weapon at the school.

West Bloomfield police "arrived at the middle school in conjunction with on-site staff and searched the building for the alleged threat," said the district in an email to parents. "Once the building was secured, WBPD and District Administrators determined that this was not a credible threat."

Local police are still trying to determine where the phone call originated and pledged to do "everything it can to identify the individuals responsible," according to West Bloomfiled School District.

School officials urged parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making false threats "or fueling rumors on social media that have not been verified."

"Students found guilty will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said school officials in an email to parents.