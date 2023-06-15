Holly Hotel rebuild is slow going, but helped by $40,000 grant

Wednesday marks one year since flames, smoke and water damaged buildings in the quaint downtown area of Holly, including the Holly Hotel restaurant.

Owners George and Chrissy Kutlenios were hoping to reopen their historic property by this time, but several factors led them to extend their timeline to this fall.

While they've faced challenges, the owners received a blessing this month thanks to American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Their Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program distributed $1 million to 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants that operate in historic buildings or neighborhoods. The only recipient from Michigan, the Holly Hotel will get a $40,000 piece of that pie.

George Kutlenios credits the community for helping them get the funds.

"We have an amazing following, 70,000 people on our mailing list and people have been staying in touch with us this entire process." He said one of their followers told him about the grant and social media took it from there. Kutlenios said several of their supporters wrote to the National Trust for Historic Preservation asking them to consider the Holly Hotel for the gift.

The June 21, 2022, fire at the former inn — which is known for hosting tea services, weddings and comedy shows and for its ghost sightings — wasn't the first or even the second time the Holly Hotel caught fire. George Kutlenios said he purchased the building in 1978 after the second fire, which happened exactly 65 years to the date of the first fire in 1913.

"On the day of the (2022) fire, we kinda looked at the damage ... and our time timetable, in my mind, was going to be about a year," he said. "I bought it in '78 when it burned and it was 85% destroyed and that took us almost two years. And this fire wasn't as devastating, so I thought one year would be a good window. But it was the first time I ever had any insurance claim, and that's a long, laborious process ... fraught with a billion conference calls and inspections."

Kutlenios says that even though the fire only damaged about a third of the building, the water affected everything.

"They poured a million gallons of water on the building to save it, so we had to gut everything ... right down to the studs," he said, pointing to a few other issues that they've dealt with over the last 12 months.

"Death by a thousand cuts," he said, adding that they have managed to rebuild the west wall, the roof and have cleaned and dried everything from inside.

"Our new timeline (for opening) is looking like more toward the end of this year," he said. Unlike the rebuild in the 1970s, this time will allow for the Holly Hotel to reach the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, including an elevator and other features making it completely accessible. They will also make improvements to the kitchen and common spaces to make the historic property more functional as restaurant.

"It's just been weird," Kutlenios said of the past year. "COVID was a curveball, but we had a plan and we were doing take-outs and we were chugging along. After the COVID crisis ended, at least for restaurants, we were having this amazing year. People just wanted to get back out and support restaurants. We were having the best year ever up until the day of the fire."

The weirdest thing for him is not being at the restaurant where he's worked for more than 40 years, especially on big landmark days like the Christmas season and Mother's Day.

"It's gone from 100 miles an hour to zero," he said. "But the process of this restoration has kept us busy."

