Oakland County woman convicted of killing sleeping father after throwing lye on him

A jury found a Groveland Township woman guilty of killing her father after she threw lye on him, according to Oakland County prosecutors.

In October 2021, Megan Imirowicz, 18, threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping father, according to prosecutors. Konrad Imirowicz, 64, was hospitalized for chemical burns across his body and survived for five months, but ultimately died in March 2022 after being removed from life support.

Prosecutors said he died from chemical burns and complications from when the chemical was thrown at him.

Imirowicz was convicted of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death and domestic violence. She faces up in life in prison at her sentencing, which is scheduled for July 25.

"This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim in this case."

