Police: Lake Orion man, 55, killed in boating accident

A 55-year-old Lake Orion man died Friday evening after falling out of a boat and apparently drowning on Lake Orion, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Search and rescue team officials arrived to the 600 block of Victoria Island just before 6 p.m. in response to a missing boater report, police said in a news release.

Tonino Zaccagnini was reported missing after family members found his personal items floating near a boat house and an empty boat adrift on the lake, police said.

Zaccagnini's body was recovered 15-feet from shore in nearly 6-feet deep water and transferred to a nearby boat launch where crews from Orion Township Fire Department administered CPR.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said an autopsy was planned as they investigate the incident.

