'Keep fighting': Oxford student advocacy group marches to curb gun violence, demanding gun safety

Hundreds of students, advocates, parents and supporters from the community rallied, chanted and marched from downtown Oxford to Oxford High School Saturday afternoon to protest gun violence in the wake of the Nov. 2021 attack at the school that left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, wounded.

The second annual event was hosted by No Future Without Today, a nonprofit social welfare initiative led by survivors of the Oxford High School shooting, that aims to curb gun violence by enacting common sense gun laws and expanding quality mental health care access. The group first march June 11, six-months after the tragedy.

Wearing orange "We can end gun violence" and white "No future without today" t-shirts, gatherers descended on Centennial Park to make signs, share stories and memories and prompt action amongst community members and elected officials to curb gun violence in schools throughout Michigan.

"Every single day, we're remembering that this (shooting) happened and we're not gonna get desensitized to it; we're gonna keep it in our mind and use that memory to drive change," said Sean Wilson, 17, a junior at Oxford High School. "We're hoping (this event) shows that enough people feel that way, and that the legislatures know they need to make change."

Wilson, who was a sophomore during the Nov. 30 tragedy and is the group's advocacy director, said he's hoping district officials remain sensitive to students' perspectives by taking more preventative measures to ensure their continued safety while in school.

Last month, a 179-page analysis from Guidepost Solutions, a regulatory compliance, monitoring and security consulting firm, included an evaluation of security improvements and practices, and those the district adopted since the shooting. Vickie Markavitch, the Oxford Community Schools superintendent, said the school would fully inspect the lengthy report and its recommendations.

“We’re going to take a very diligent, a very studious approach and come back to you in a couple weeks” with a possible timeline on implementation," Markavitch said during board of education meeting.

Additionally, the district mulled installing two gun safes inside its secondary schools, where Oakland County Sheriff's deputies who work as school resource officers would be able to store department-issued rifles to be used in the event of a school shooting. A second option would be to install four additional safes — for a total of six — to allow select school security personnel and private security to also access weapons and gear.

However, students like Wilson, who spoke at the last board meeting, don't feel that those proposed measures protect the their interests or safety with the presence of more guns in schools.

"We just feel that [those proposals] do not consider the perspectives of students and their emotions — how they would feel with more guns in the schools," Wilson said. "We don't feel its a practical solution; we think its a responsive act and its not working to prevent more deaths or shootings from happening in the first place."

Participants said the nearly two-mile march was a gesture of action that extended beyond thoughts and prayers. Following the tradition of call and response, chants vibrated the downtown streets with rapid succession and passionate activism.

"Every kick-ass march needs some kick-ass chants, so lets learn a few," Wilson said, leading the charge. "No more silence, end gun violence!" "Hey-hey, ho-ho, gun violence has got to go!

Wearing green "Spartan Strong" t-shirts with pinned orange ribbons, the rally also generated support from Michigan State University students, four months after the Feb. 13 mass shooting when a gunman killed three students and severely wounded five others in East Lansing.

Charlotte Plotzke, 20, of East Lansing said although she did not attend Oxford High, it was important to her to join the chorus of supporters calling on the ban on assault rifles because she was "filled with a rage that could not be contained."

"I am here today for Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson," said Plotzke, one of the event's speakers, naming the three slain MSU students. "Terror broke loose in East Lansing that night, leaving a feeling of emptiness and utter hopelessness that I will never forget."

"Thoughts and prayers have never been enough," Plotzke said during her speech. "They won't take away the survivors guilt, the nightmares, the PTSD, anxiety in large crowds, fear when you hear a snare drum ... if you take anything from today, remember that you hold more power than you know; keep fighting."

