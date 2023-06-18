DTE plans power outage for up to 8 hours for 3,000 customers in Oakland County

DTE Energy said it would turn off power Sunday for up to eight hours to 3,000 customers in Bloomfield Township, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms, and Birmingham for system upgrades.

Customers were told Friday of the the planned power outage, scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and last no longer than eight hours, said DTE spokeswoman Marquia Mann.

DTE does not like to inconvenience customers, she said, but the outage is necessary to make upgrades and improve reliability in the area of the Westchester substation, located in Bloomfield Township. Crews cannot safely work when the power is on.

"It's always our last resort to take customers down," said Mann. "We try and make it as least inconvenient as possible."

Customers are asked to unplug their televisions, computers and other electronic devices to prevent damage when the power is restored.

