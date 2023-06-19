3 pedestrians critically injured after being struck by car in Pontiac

Three people remain in critical condition after they were struck by a car in Pontiac Saturday while on a sidewalk, officials said.

The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Osmun Street, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Cadillac XTS being driven by a 27-year-old Pontiac man was traveling south on Martin Luther King when he lost control while trying to avoid another vehicle backing out of a driveway. The Cadillac went over a curb and struck three people who were on the sidewalk.

One of the victims, a 46-year-old Pontiac woman, landed on Osmun Street after being struck, officials said. The second victim, a 56-year-old Pontiac man, landed on the back of a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck parked in a driveway. The third, a 52-year-old Pontiac man, landed under the pickup truck.

Police said all three pedestrians as well as the Cadillac's driver were taken to a hospital. The trio of pedestrians are listed in critical but stable condition. The driver was treated and released.

They said it appears speed and the use of a cell phone were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation. They also said it is not known if the driver had on his seatbelt and it doesn't appear alcohol was a factor in the crash.

