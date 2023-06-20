1 dead, 3 injured in Pontiac shooting Thursday

A man is dead and three others wounded after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, the agency said.

Deputies were called to a location on Fireside Lane in the North Hill Farms Apartments just after midnight Monday for a report of a shooting, officials said.

They arrived and found four Pontiac men who had been shot nearby. A 22-year-old was found deceased on Fireside Lane. A second man, 31, was found inside an apartment. The third man, 23, was found in front of the apartment and the fourth man, 27, was found near Cherry Hill and Fairmont.

Police said the wounded were taken to a hospital with injuries that they believe are non-life-threatening.

Officials also said a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez