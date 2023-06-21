Troy man charged in Saturday hit-and-run of 7-year-old girl

A Troy man has been charged in a Saturday hit-and-run crash that injured a 7-year-old girl, police said.

Raed Yousef Abdalla, 27, was arraigned Tuesday in 52-4 District Court on a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident-causing serious injury, a 15-year felony, officials said.

A judge ordered Abdalla held on a $1 million bond and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Thursday.

Police accuse Abdalla of striking a girl who was riding a bicycle across a street with his vehicle at about 11 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Silverstone Drive and Dryden in Troy. They said the girl suffered a broken leg, a broken pelvis and severe abrasions.

Detectives developed Abdalla as a suspect from witness accounts. They also learned he has ties to a used car dealership in Roseville where Roseville police located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash 45 minutes after it happened, officials said.

Authorities said Dearborn police officers arrested Abdalla Monday at a family member's home.

