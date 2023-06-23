Rochester school board censures one of its own after posts about student field trip

A tense, four-hour Rochester school board hearing Thursday night ended with a vote to censure board member Andrew Weaver over social media posts and TV interviews about a sixth-grade field trip last fall that involved pizza and dancer poles.

The Rochester Community Schools board heard before the vote from five Hart Middle School employees who filed complaints against Weaver, a trustee, for his role in what they said caused the spread of misinformation about the field trip, which made national news, forced the middle school staff to seek police protection and launched a district investigation.

The controversy led the board of education to conduct a hearing addressing the complaints against Weaver on Thursday, the first of its kind in the district. In the end, his fellow board members decided he spread "speculation and hearsay."

"The board finds that board member Andrew Weaver ignored his responsibilities as a board member to work cooperatively with other board members, administrators or district staff to seek to understand before using his social media pages and media interviews to create a public space for speculation and hearsay," said board vice president Barbara Anness.

According to board president Michelle Bueltel, it is the first censure issued by the board against one of its members.

Under the resolution that issued a formal statement of disapproval, the panel called for Weaver to remove his original social media post about the trip, which contains a photo of students visiting a Detroit pizzeria and asked him to write a letter of apology to the staff who lodged the complaints, acknowledging that his posts resulted in workplace distress for the staff and inaccuracies about the field trip.

The field trip ended upstairs at the restaurant, to which, because of the size of the group, with 150 students, they were directed. The upper quarters of the restaurant featured a nightclub-style lounge with dancer poles and ads for alcohol.

The board asked him to post the apology on his social media pages and said it expects the removal of the post and the apology within five days.

The resolution also chided Weaver for disregarding the wishes and rights of parents by reposting photos of students on his social media without their consent. Parents of one student specifically requested that photos of their child on the field trip not be shared on social media.

Weaver insisted his posts were accurate and that he would not have done anything differently.

"The facts I posted were factually accurate. I did do due diligence to verify information," Weaver said Thursday after the vote.

Weaver said his public comments were meant to invite conversation and that the district's lack of policies and communication after the restaurant visit sparked his concern.

"There isn't a policy that directs (the administration in) how to handle situations like this," Weaver said speaking during the hearing from a table facing the board, with the district employees who filed complaints against him seated at a table next to him. "We lack policies, and policies are the purview of the board."

School secretary Linda Key said Weaver's social media posts spurred hateful phone calls from people in and outside of the Rochester Community School district.

"A cascade of people contacted the Hart office, where I'm the principal secretary, and unleashed a torrent of profanity directed at Hart in general but also threatened vile obscenities at me simply because I answered the phone," Key told the board before the vote.

A field trip in November was led by Hart Middle School music teacher Amy Rever-Oberle, who took 150 sixth-grade students to see the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The students went to lunch at Niki's pizza restaurant in Greektown in Detroit after the performance.

The restaurant staff seated the group in an upstairs, night-club style lounge area outfitted with poles, couches and advertisements for alcohol. The group ate and exited within 45 minutes after Rever-Oberle noted the awkward situation.

Rever-Oberle then informed Hart Principal Allison Roberts, according to the report commissioned by the district after the controversy developed. No information about the incident was sent to parents, although Roberts received some inquiries in the following months.

The trip made national news nearly three months later when Weaver, newly elected to the board, posted about it on social media and was invited to appear on the national TV talk show "Fox and Friends." Weaver did not talk to Rever-Oberle or Roberts about the events of the trip prior to posting about it.

"This past November Rochester Community Schools Hart Middle School band teacher took sixth-grade students on a field trip to the Detroit symphony orchestra," Weaver's post said. "The students were also taken to lunch at Niki's Pizza which is attached to Niki's lounge. The students were then moved from Niki's pizza, due to lack of available space, to the lounge where they tried out some pole dancing."

Rever-Oberle said the statement "where the students tried out some poll dancing" was misleading.

"Yes, I know that there are pictures of our kids that circulated around, but that was putting an opinion on what those kids were doing, that was putting an adult interpretation on what those kids were doing," Rever-Oberle said. "I think if we had had the opportunity to have a discussion beforehand, I think it would have been interpreted and looked at differently and hopefully pictures of our kids would not have ended up in international news."

After Weaver's first post, Hart Middle School began receiving threatening phone calls from across the country on Jan. 12. The threats prompted the school to bring in extra security.

Michelle Miller, a bookkeeper; Linda Key, a principal secretary; Anne Maloney, a counseling secretary; Cathleen Clark, an attendance secretary; and Rever-Oberle filed complaints against Weaver, prompting the investigation and Thursday's hearing.

The employees said they have felt anxious, uncomfortable and scared in and out of their workplace since the social media posts and attention.

"On Jan. 17, I listened to the caller that I thought might be a legitimate threat in a voicemail," counseling secretary Anne Maloney said at the meeting. "He said he was from another state and calmly laid out his thoughts about Hart. ... He called Hart staff pedophiles, groomers with distorted thinking and said that our teachers all needed to be locked up."

The school board asked Detroit-based law firm Miller Johnson to investigate. The law firm found that Weaver had violated five board bylaws and policies, according to a report filed this week.

"Weaver acted independently when posting information about the field trip November 2022," Miller Johnson attorney Sandra Andre said in the report. "He did not follow the chain of command, did not speak to his fellow Board members to bring any concern forward, did not seek understanding or information, did not seek to resolve any matter of question by or through him. Did not seek information or share any concerns with any administrator. He used his position as a school board member to influence others."

The board also voted for Weaver to be immediately removed from the school liaison roles at Meadow Brook, Baldwin and McGregor Elementary Schools, and from his seat on the district's Career Technical Education Committee.

Weaver, who has children in the district, had been highly critical of the district's decisions over masking and keeping schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has created a trustee Facebook page for discussions and a blog on the district. His term on the board ends in 2024.

The investigation did not find evidence that Weaver directly harassed the staffers, but said they were harassed by others allegedly as a result of his actions.

"There is no evidence to support that I actually encouraged anyone to make inappropriate phone calls. ... if anyone had made threats, they absolutely should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Weaver said.

Many parents during the public comment period at the meeting praised Weaver for his actions after the students' trip to Niki's lounge.

John Markel of Oakland Township called the hearing an embarrassment.

"One man had the guts to stand up and say something happened and people knew about it for a long time, and then when all hell broke loose, you hung him out to dry," Markel said. "You all are dysfunctional."

Doug Hill, president of the Rochester Education Association, called Weaver's censure warranted.

"By choosing not to do his due diligence and verify social media posts on his pages, he not only showed careless disregard for work policies ... he also created a hostile and unsafe working environment for multiple individuals at Hart Middle School," Hill said.

"The fear was palpable. ... and it was all due to Weaver's wanton disregard for the protocols that are in place for the (Rochester Community Schools) Board of Education."

hmackay@detroitnews.com