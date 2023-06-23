'Stay tuned': Detroit Zoo's water tower awaits makeover

Royal Oak — If you've ever driven up Interstate 696 near Woodward Avenue, you've probably seen it.

The hard-to-miss 150-foot water tower that flanks the Detroit Zoo is getting a surprise makeover in celebration of the zoo's 95th anniversary this summer, according to Jeff Sell, director of communications for the Detroit Zoological Society. Right now, the water tower is undergoing routine maintenance and receiving a fresh coat of paint prior to its temporary anniversary wrapping. That will happen in late July or early August, he said.

Next spring, however, Sell said the zoo plans to unveil a totally new design for the water structure. But those details are ... under wraps.

"Its a 'stay tuned' kind of thing. ... We are keeping the temporary design a surprise, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with the public once it is on the water tower," Sell told The Detroit News in a statement.

Sell provided no further details.

The tower is obsolete and hasn’t held water since the 1980s, Sell said.

The zoo, which sits on 125 acres of land, first opened to the public on Aug. 1, 1928 and is home to 2,000 animals of more than 200 species, according to its website. More information can be found here.

