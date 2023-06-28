1 dead, dog injured in I-75 construction zone crash in Springfield Twp.

One person is dead and a dog injured after a crash Wednesday in a construction zone on Interstate 75 near Dixie Highway in Springfield Township, state police said.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in a road construction zone on southbound I-75 near Dixie Highway, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver sped through the construction zone and tried to pass another vehicle traveling in the left lane at the posted speed.

The driver tried to pass the second vehicle on the right inside an area marked by traffic barrels where workers were present, state police said. The driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a backhoe and then hit the vehicle he was trying to pass. His car went into a ditch and struck tree.

Police said the driver was killed on impact and was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers also found a dog inside the crashed vehicle that had been injured. They said the dog was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control.

Officials also said both the worker who was operating the backhoe and the second vehicle's driver were not injured.

