Pontiac gets $16M for Pike Street trail project; Redford gets $8.5M for EV charging stop

Washington ― The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Pontiac a $16.3 million grant for pedestrian improvements along four miles of Pike Street as part of the Clinton River Trail, officials said.

The grant, announced Tuesday by Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, is through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, which was funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021.

The funding is intended for improvements to a four-mile primary corridor of Pike Street and several connecting roads: Front Street, Eastway Drive and Bagley Street. The project will include installing better safety measures and traffic operations for greater pedestrian accessibility and will install the North Spur Trail ― a pedestrian and bicyclist trail along the former Grand Trunk-Belt Line Railroad.

The work will include reconstructing the deteriorating roadway along Pike Street.

Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel said in a statement that the $20.3 million project is now fully funded because the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has "welcomed" a grant proposal for up to a $4 million match to support the project.

“The Pike Street Clinton River Trail Project, which is now fully funded at $20,328,000, is critical to a vibrant downtown and to enhanced transportation in Pontiac," Greimel said.

"The active transportation infrastructure improvements, such as the cycle path and the construction of the Clinton River Trail Connector, will provide meaningful, safe and accessible transportation options, while eliminating barriers for Pontiac residents."

The Clinton River Trail grant is among $31.6 million in grant funding awarded to three Michigan projects on Wednesday through the RAISE program, which was formerly the TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) program.

The Department of Transportation said it had received $15 billion in requests for the $2.26 billion available for states and local communities around the country. The funding went to 162 projects in all 50 states, with 70% going to projects in regions deemed low income or historically disadvantaged communities, officials said.

"We don't design the projects at headquarters," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters on a call. "We are proceeding very much on the idea that the answers don't all come from Washington, but more of the funding should."

The U.S. Department of Transportation also announced $8.5 million through the RAISE program for a "Truck Stop of the Future" initiative in Redford Township sponsored by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The agency said the funding would go toward building electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Redford for vehicle classes 1 to 8, including multiple Direct Current Fast Chargers, solar canopies and battery energy storage systems.

The Transportation Department said the project, which has an overall cost estimated at $14.6 million, will employ solar roof and waste reduction strategies and serve as a prototype for the region's EV transition.

The city of Jackson is also getting a $6.78 million RAISE grant toward a $7.5 million project to reconstruct about one mile of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from South to Morrell streets, including moving to a configuration with two lanes with parking on both sides of the road and installation of a 10-foot shared-use path and sidewalk reconstruction.

The plans include midblock crossing upgrades, new "bump-outs" at all intersections, turning lanes, new street lighting, trees and stormwater infrastructure. Transportation planners said the project will reduce congestion and travel times by adding advanced sign controls.

