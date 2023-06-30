Man charged for pointing laser beam at MSP helicopter

A Madison Heights man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Friday.

Douglas Alan Fleury, 44, was charged with one count: flying beam of light or energy aimed at a plane or train. He could serve up to five years in prison and pay up to a $10,000 fine for the May 16 incident.

"Pointing a laser at any moving vehicle is extremely dangerous," McDonald said in a release. "Criminal charges are necessary when someone recklessly endangers the lives of others."

Fleury could not immediately be reached for comment.

MSP posted a Twitter thread about the laser beam incident about an hour after it took place at 9 p.m. May 16. Troopers said they were patrolling the Metro Detroit district when they were struck by a green-colored laser.

A trooper identified the source of the laser as an address in Madison Heights and reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration. They also identified a male suspect in the area of Osmun Street who allegedly had a laser device.

"It is a crime, both Federal and State, to point a laser at an aircraft," First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP, said in May. "We are fortunate the no one was hurt or the aircraft didn't crash in this incident."

ckthompson@detroitnews.com