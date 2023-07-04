Metro Detroiters celebrate on the Fourth

Oak Park — Candace Ogua, 6, said what she was looking forward to the most about the city's Fourth of July parade was the candy thrown from some of the floats.

"It's my favorite part," she said as she sat with her mom, Vanessa Ogua, in a patch of shade under a tree on one of Oak Park Boulevard's grassy medians.

Mom said she's looking forward to something else, though. She couldn't wait to see her other daughter, Carmen, 10, march and twirl a baton in the parade. "We got here early to get a good spot," Ogua, 32, of Oak Park, said.

The two were among the thousands who turned out Tuesday for the city's annual Independence Day parade and the thousands more across Metro Detroit who celebrated America's birthday with parade watching and family cookouts.

Ogua said for her, the day is "a good reason to spend time with family, have some fun and have some good food."

Oak Park has had a Fourth of July parade for at least 40 years, said Courtney Flynn, the city's director of communication and public information. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event drew as many as 30,000 spectators, she said.

Flynn said this year's parade has 38 different groups marching in it, including elected officials, local businesses, high school bands and dance teams. The procession traveled from McClain Drive and Coolidge Highway north to Oak Park Boulevard and then west on the boulevard to Church Street where it turned right and ended at David H. Shepherd Park. On the side of Oak Park Boulevard where the municipal offices are located, small American flags dotted the lawn next to the pavement.

This year's Grand Marshals for the parade were Carian Taylor, a Girl Scout Troup leader representing the city's residents, and Dog and Pony Show Brewing, which represented Oak Park businesses, she said.

In addition to the 11 a.m. parade, Oak Park's patriotic party also included a pancake breakfast and a festival in Shepherd Park as well as a 5K run.

People began setting up their folding chairs in shady spots on the grass running alongside the boulevard and at the park as early as 9:30 a.m. Some brought wagons to pull their children, or their folded-up chairs, or their coolers.

John Cutler, 41, of Oak Park, his wife, Karla, also 41, and their son Nigel, 11, had also snagged a spot on the boulevard's median.

Cutler said his favorite part of the parade was getting to see all of the cars that were in it. Nigel said he liked to see the cars, too. This year, there were dozens and dozens of shiny Corvettes with growling engines in the parade.

Karla Cutler said he favorite thing was the sense of community, seeing everyone come together and enjoying themselves.

A U.S. Marine who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Indonesia, he said he's lived in the city for about 8 years but didn't always have the chance to come to the parade. However, his wife, Karla, said she's been coming to it every year since the city started having a Fourth of July parade.

"The day has a different meaning for me now than when I before I was in the military," he said. "It means a lot more to me now."

Karla added the day makes her feel grateful. "I'm grateful for the independence we have, what we've overcome and what we still have to achieve," she said. "I'm interested to see where this country is going to go."

This year's parade also featured a couple of horse-drawn carriages and a cavalcade of three-wheeled motorcycles.

Lisa Blackburn, 60, of Southfield, also came to the city for the parade on Tuesday. She and her family were sitting under a tree, waiting for the parade to start.

"I've been coming to the parade here for years," she said. "I love coming out here and seeing all of the people. I just enjoy it."

Crowds also gathered on both sides of Church Street before the parade began. On one side, people sat in lawn chairs at the curb in front of their homes.

On the other, they sat in chairs or on blankets on Shepherd Park's grass. Children played on the slides and swings and the bouncy house in the park. Some people brought their dogs.

A few had fires going in the park's barbecue grills, the smoke rising into the tree tops. Music played from here and there.

Tova Schreiber, 34, of Oak Park, was sitting on a blanket and facing the west side of Church Street. She said she's lived in the city for most of her life and she's been coming out to the Fourth of July parade ever since she can remember.

"I think my favorite thing is seeing the whole neighborhood turn out," she said. "I also love the music, especially the marching bands."

She said after the parade, she was going to wait for her family's barbecue and then possibly head over to Huntington Woods to see the city's 10:05 p.m. fireworks show.

Schreiber said in addition to family, food and fireworks, the day has a deeper meaning. "I think it symbolizes the American ideals of freedom, liberty, equality and justice — all those ideals we should have, but don't always have."

