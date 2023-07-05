Pedestrian critically injured in Bloomfield Township crash

Bloomfield Township police are investigating a crash Wednesday that left a 62-year-old pedestrian injured.

Witnesses reported the man had been crossing Maple Road from the Village Knoll shopping plaza to the Bloomfield Commons around 4:30 p.m. when a gray Mercedes sedan struck him, the Police Department said in a statement.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, according to the release.

He was listed in critical condition at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The Mercedes driver remained on the scene and was cooperating in the investigation, police said.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at (248) 433-7755.