Oakland Co. man accused of threatening lawyer, judge online arrested after fighting police

Brighton — A man who allegedly posted social media threats vowing to kill his court-appointed attorney and a Novi judge fought with Oakland County Sheriff's detectives, punching one office in the face multiple times before being taken into custody Friday, authorities said.

Jordan Worrall, 31, war arrested at about 11 a.m. Friday after detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team tracked him to Brighton, sheriff's officials said in a release Friday.

"He was arrested after a short struggle with detectives, during which he punched one detective in the face several times," the release said. "The detective was treated for broken facial bones."

The arrest followed two days of police tracking the suspect to multiple communities, only for him to slip away several times.

“This clearly unhinged and violent individual is thankfully in custody due to the dedicated work of a variety of agencies, especially our Fugitive Apprehension Team,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “I look forward to him being held fully accountable for his actions.”

Worrall failed to appear in court Wednesday on a fleeing and eluding charge out of Novi, the release said. Afterward, a relative contacted police to report her son's social media posts, sheriff's officials said.

"Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on Grayling Street in Lyon Township where the complainant ― the mother of Worrall’s daughter ― said Worrall had posted threatening remarks towards the government, an attorney in a Bloomfield Hills law firm that represented him, and 52-1 District Judge Travis Reeds, including a threat to kill them," the release said.

Court officials were alerted about the threat and the judge set a $1 million bond for Worrall on Wednesday, according to the release.

"Later that day, Worrall was seen driving his pickup truck through the courthouse parking lot on Grand River in Novi," officials said. "He was pursued by Novi police through Wixom and Commerce Township before the pursuit ended in Milford."

The next day, Thursday, detectives tracked Worrall to Adrean and called the city police.

"Adrian police attempted to stop him without success," officials said in the release. "Police from Lenawee and Monroe counties also attempted to stop Worrall but terminated their pursuits."

Worrall was located later Thursday near the Michigan-Ohio border. "Police in Toledo and the Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued him until he fled back to Michigan, and they ended the pursuit," the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were informed Friday that Worrall was seen walking down Manistee Street in a mobile home park in Lyon Township.

He drove off before deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff's Office. Several hours later, he was arrested in Brighton.

In addition to the Novi fleeing and eluding charge, Worrall also was charged Friday with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, sheriff's officials said.

"Detectives will seek additional charges next week for assaulting the injured detective and resisting arrest," officials said.

