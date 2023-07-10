Troy man, 48, accused of planning to kill family members charged

A Troy man accused of planning to kill family members to get a larger inheritance has been charged, officials said Monday.

Max Garza, 48, was arraigned Monday in Troy's 52-4 District Court on five counts of solicitation to commit murder. A judge set Garza's bond at $1 million and scheduled his next court appearance for July 18.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for each charge.

Police said they began investigating allegations against Garza after a witness came forward on July 1 and told them that he was planning to either kill family members himself or hire someone to kill them. The witness also told police Garza was trying to obtain a firearm to use to kill family members if he wasn't able to hire an assassin.

Investigators said they were told Garza wanted certain family members dead so he could collect a larger inheritance and was generally upset at them.

Authorities said the witness recorded conversations with Garza discussing his plans, how he would pay for the murders, construct an alibi and a backup plan if he couldn't hire a hitman. The witness turned over the recordings to detectives, who then verified the information.

After detectives questioned Garza at the Troy Police Department on July 3, he was arrested. Officials said investigators felt Garza's family was in danger if he was not immediately arrested.

Police then submitted their findings to the county prosecutor's office, which authorized the five counts against Garza.

Andrew Mayoras, an attorney with Barron, Rosenberg, Mayoras & Mayoras in Troy who is representing the Garza family, said they are grateful to Troy Police and its officers for helping avert a tragedy.

"Not only did the police officers treat the situation seriously, they proceeded quickly, professionally, yet carefully, to make sure that the family members were safe," Mayoras said in a statement. "The family is also grateful that the witness came forward, notified, and cooperated with police officers so that Garza could not follow through with his apparent plan."

He said the family is "devastated and shocked by the recent events, which they just learned about a few days ago."

"The family is trying to come to terms with what happened and move forward," the attorney said. "They ask for privacy during this difficult time."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez