Troy police investigating assault in Target parking lot

The Troy Police Department is looking for a man who assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Target department store in Troy Friday evening.

According to a police report, at around 9 p.m. Friday, Troy officers were called to the parking lot of 1301 Coolidge Highway, where they found the woman with injuries to her face and a witness who had helped stop the assault.

The woman told officers that as she was entering her vehicle, an unknown subject forced her driver door open and assaulted her. The victim was punched in the face and then the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to the report.

The victim fought back and alerted a nearby witness who yelled at the man and ran toward the victim, prompting the man to run away.

The woman described the male suspect as approximately 30 years old, tall, thin build, light skinned, wearing red shorts and a pale blue T-shirt. Police said a video from the scene shows the man in the parking lot wearing a black backpack and a green hat.

The Troy Police Department is actively investigating this case and asking anyone who has information or recognizes the suspect to call 248-524-0777.

