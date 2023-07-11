Ford exec accused of assaulting wife, threatening to burn her $10K purses

Police say the head of a Ford Motor Co. unit threatened to burn his wife's $10,000 purses with a butane torch and assaulted her over the weekend.

Franck Louis-Victor, 50, of Bloomfield Township, was charged Monday in court with felonious assault and arson-preparation to burn, officials said.

Louis-Victor is CEO of Ford Next LLC and vice president of Ford Motor Company's New Businesses Platform, according to the company's website. Ford Next was created in 2022 to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles and foster new technology businesses. Louis-Victor was tapped to run the unit by Ford CEO Jim Farley.

A judge set Louis-Victor's bond at $25,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for July 18. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for the assault charge and up to five years for the arson charge.

Bloomfield Township Police Department officers were called Saturday to Louis-Victor's home in the 160 block of Vorn Lane near Maple and Lahser roads for a report of a domestic assault, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim told officers that she and her husband, Louis-Victor, were in an argument when he threatened to burn two of her purses, each valued at about $10,000, with a lit butane torch. She told police after she took the purses away from him, he turned the torch towards her and said he would harm her if he couldn't damage the handbags, police said.

Later during the fight, he allegedly slapped the woman, headbutted her and struck her with a Google Nest Hub device, cutting her under the left eye. The woman later sought treatment at a hospital.

Detectives said they interviewed Louis-Victor and he made statements that supported the victim's account of events. They then arrested him and took him to the Oakland County Jail to await charges. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, he had not posted bond.

Amy Mast, a Ford Next spokeswoman, said the company cannot comment on the incident or Louis-Victor's charges.

"We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters," she said Tuesday in a statement.

