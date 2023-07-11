Person of interest sought in Troy Target parking lot assault

Troy police are searching for a person of interest in the assault of a woman in a Target store parking lot last week.

Officials said the person of interest has been identified as Andrew Hall, 31. Police said he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Hall is being sought in connection with an attack on a woman around 9 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Target store at 1301 Coolidge Highway.

Officers were called to the parking lot and found the woman with injuries to her face as well as a witness who had helped stop the assault, they said.

Investigators said the victim told police an unknown man approached her as she was getting into her vehicle, forced the driver's side door open and assaulted her. She also told them she had been punched in the face before her attacker pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Officials said the woman fought back and alerted a nearby witness who yelled at the suspect and ran toward the victim, prompting her assailant to run away.

Police said Monday a video from the scene shows the man in the parking lot wearing a black backpack and a green hat.

Anyone who sees Hall should call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Troy Police at (248) 524-0777.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, gray shirt and red shorts.

