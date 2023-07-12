Police: Body of missing Rochester woman, 79, found in Thumb area

The body of a 79-year-old Rochester woman who vanished last month has been found in Michigan's Thumb, police said Tuesday.

Rochester Police officials said in a statement they were informed by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office that deputies found a body they believe is Mary Sullivan.

They told police they were called to an area in Almer Township north of Caro for a report of a car in a ditch. They examined the car and determined that it belonged to Sullivan. They also found a woman's deceased body at the scene.

Detectives said there were no signs of foul play and formal identification will be made following an autopsy.

Rochester police said Sullivan's family has been notified.

"The Rochester Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the Sullivan family," officials said in a statement. "The Sullivan family asked us to extend their thanks to all who have expressed their concern and for all the efforts made to locate Mary."

They said they believed Sullivan left the city either on June 28 or June 29. She was driving a gray 2019 Honda HRV and it had last been seen in the Bad Axe/Huron County area.

According to authorities, Sullivan did not have a cellphone and could appear confused or disoriented.

Police said on Monday that her family was offering a $5,000 reward for tips to help them find her.

