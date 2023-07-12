Wife of Ford exec charged with assaulting her, attempting to burn purses issues statement

The wife of a Ford Motor Co. exec who allegedly assaulted her over the weekend is defending her spouse, saying she loves and supports him and he's never acted violently in the past.

Soo Louis-Victor issued a statement through her an attorney, Paul Stablein, about a weekend incident involving her husband, Franck Louis-Victor. In it, she called him a "loving partner and father."

"And I’ve never seen him behave aggressively or violently," she said. "I am an advocate for women who have suffered from domestic violence having lived around the world, and I in no way want to take anything away from true victims. I will continue to advocate for those who are."

Louis-Victor, 50, of Bloomfield Township was charged in court Monday with felonious assault and arson-preparation to burn in connection with an assault last week, officials said.

Bloomfield Township Police Department officers were called Saturday to Louis-Victor's home in the 160 block of Vorn Lane near Maple and Lahser roads for a report of a domestic assault, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation and a criminal complaint, the victim told officers that she and her husband, Louis-Victor, were in an argument when he threatened to burn two of her Hermes purses, each valued at about $10,000, with a lit butane torch. She told police after she took the purses from him, he turned the torch toward her and said he would harm her if he couldn't damage the handbags, police said.

Later during the fight, he allegedly slapped the woman, headbutted her and struck her with a Google Nest Hub device, cutting her under the left eye. The woman sought treatment at a hospital.

Detectives said they interviewed Louis-Victor and he made statements that supported the victim's account of events. They arrested him and took him to the Oakland County Jail to await charges. He was released at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, online court documents show. Bond was set at 10% of $25,000.

Louis-Victor is CEO of Ford Next LLC and vice president of Ford's New Businesses Platform, according to the company's website. Ford Next was created in 2022 to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles and foster new technology businesses. Louis-Victor was tapped to run the unit by Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Amy Mast, a Ford Next spokeswoman, said the company cannot comment on the incident or Louis-Victor's charges.

"We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters," she said Tuesday in a statement.

Soo Louis-Victor has asked the media for privacy. "During this difficult time, we appreciate the support of our family, our friends and our colleagues, and we regret this situation has become so public," it said.

A judge set Louis-Victor's bond at $25,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for July 18. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for the assault charge and up to five years for the arson charge.

