Ex-Birmingham art gallery owner pleads guilty to swindling clients

A former prominent Birmingham art gallery owner faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to wire fraud, federal officials said.

Wendy Halsted Beard, 58, of Franklin, who owned the Wendy Halsted Gallery, was accused of swindling a $1.6 million collection of more than 100 rare fine-art prints — including black-and-white Ansel Adams photographs — from clients.

"This defendant swindled numerous families out of valuable artwork and lied to them repeatedly in order to keep her fraud scheme afloat," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement Thursday. "She did this for no reason other than to line her own pockets at the expense of her victims. There is no place for this kind of criminal deceit in our community, and today’s conviction holds this defendant accountable for her conduct."

Beard pleaded guilty to the wire fraud charge in U.S. District Court in Detroit, officials with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said Thursday. They said in May they expected her to plead guilty.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2023, and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Authorities said between March 2019 and October 2022, Beard sold fine art photographs that had been given to her on consignment and kept the money or failed to return unsold works. They said she told clients she was unable to return their pieces because of health problems or that no one was interested in buying them even though she had already sold them. She also created fake identities of gallery employees to correspond with victims and deceive them further, officials said.

The FBI's investigation into the scheme began in 2022 after Birmingham police received complaints that Beard received artwork on consignment and failed to return the pieces. Investigators shared the tips with FBI agents who identified dozens of potential victims.

Their investigation culminated with a high-profile FBI raid at Beard's home.

Beard's gallery was created by her father, Thomas Halsted, in Birmingham in 1969. He had forged friendships with great artists, including Ansel Adams. Halsted died in 2018. Beard continued to operate the gallery out of a Birmingham studio until relocating to her Franklin home in 2020.

As part of Thursday's plea, Beard admitted to defrauding more than 10 victims in the scheme. She also admitted at least one of the victims was vulnerable due to advanced age.

“With today’s plea, Ms. Beard has taken a first step towards accepting responsibility for her criminal behavior,” Devin Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said in a statement.

