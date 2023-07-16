Man taken into custody for allegedly threatening Madison Heights business

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after threatening a Madison Heights business, officials say.

The Madison Heights Police Department learned of a threat against a business on the 32000 block of Concord on Saturday afternoon, the department said in a news release.

Police said officers spoke with the management, who decided to close the business for the day. Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The Madison Heights Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to call the department at 248-585-2100 or Detective Sgt. Greg Hartunian at 248-837-2737.