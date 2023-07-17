Hundreds line up for free gas at Oak Park station

Hundreds of vehicles lined up in Oak Park on Monday in hopes to receive free gas for their vehicles at a Shell station at 8 Mile and Coolidge Highway.

Vehicles lined up all morning for the giveaway called "#GasOnAdell" that started at noon and was sponsored by Adell Kimbrough, president of the non-profit Prophetic World Group. It was a first come, first served event.

"It's needed," said Detroit resident Anita Ulmer, who waited in line for about an hour for the gas giveaway.

Ulmer participated in last year's giveaway when it was limited to $20 each car. Kimbrough said this year the nonprofit is putting $40 worth of gas into each car with a goal of putting $50,000 into the community, $25,000 worth of gas into Detroit residents' vehicles and a free car giveaway at 8 p.m.

"They upped the amount this year, so I thought I could probably make it this time through the line," Ulmer said.

Detroit resident Michelle Jones waited in line for about three hours. She said the number of cars in the line was "crazy."

Kimbrough said the mission is to give back to the community through Prophetic World Group and donations made to the nonprofit.

"We've been fundraising for the last few weeks to raise the money for it," he said.

The Prophetic World Group does mentoring, runs ministries and awards scholarships to students, Kimbrough said.

"We just love serving in urban communities and letting the people know 'there is help,'" Kimbrough said. "Last year we did $20,000 and it was just a really big thing."

The gas giveaway was over within about two hours. Gas station owner Sam Hazmi said workers pumped over 2,000 gallons of gas.

Ulmer said the full tank of gas was worth the wait.

"If you can get anything free," she said. "it's worth it."

Staff Photographer David Guralnick contributed.