Oakland Sheriff seeks suspects who shot man in wheelchair with pellet gun

Pontiac — Authorities are seeking the occupants of a car who reportedly shot a man in a wheelchair with a pellet gun before mocking him and driving away.

The incident happened at 12:17 a.m. Saturday in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday press release.

"The victim, a 30-year-old Pontiac man, told deputies he was on the sidewalk heading towards a gas station at the corner of Montcalm and Baldwin when a small tan sedan pulled up next to him and a suspect fired multiple shots from a pellet gun, striking him several times," sheriff's officials said. "After the shooting, the occupants of the car laughed and shouted at him and then drove away."

The victim reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office and was treated at a hospital for "multiple minor wounds," sheriff's officials said.

The release did not provide a description of the suspects, or what they reportedly said to the victim. A phone call seeking more information was not immediately returned.

"It is reprehensible that someone would do such a cowardly and despicable thing to an individual in a wheelchair, and they need to be held accountable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (800) SPEAK UP (773-2587).

