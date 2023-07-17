Waterford police catch stray 10-foot python snake

The Detroit News

Waterford police officers wrangled a rather large wayward snake over the weekend.

Officers who work the midnight shift came across the 10-foot reptile, officials said in a 4:49 a.m. Sunday post on the department's official Facebook page. The post gave no details about where the animal was found.

"There’s never a dull moment in policing…Waterford midnight shift officers made local hisssssstory tonight by catching a 10-foot boa constrictor that was on the loose," the post said. "The constrictor, who we named Jerry, was unharmed and safely turned over to Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center."

The post also said, "Side note: If you or someone you know is missing a boa constrictor, we’d like to talk to them."

Officials later said that the critter is actually a reticulated python after receiving lots of feedback from the page's followers and consulting with a reptile expert.