Metro Detroit teen dies in Alaska while on summer camp trip

A Michigan teen has died after collapsing while on a hike during a camping trip to Alaska, camp officials said Tuesday.

Simon Mirkes collapsed while hiking during a Alaska 2 Trip hosted by Tamarack Camps, according to a letter sent to parents early Tuesday morning. It was unclear where exactly he was hiking in Alaska at the time.

"CPR was provided, but tragically he passed away," said the letter.

The letter was signed by Michael Cooper, the camp's president, Lee Trepeck, the CEO, and Carly Weinstock, camp director. Tamarack officials couldn't be immediately reached late Tuesday morning.

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Tamarack Camps provides camping experiences for Jewish children and families.

"The other campers and staff members are safe," the letter said. "They are being hosted by the Chabad in Anchorage, where they have emotional support, food and a place to sleep."

It also said additional Tamarack Camps staff members from Detroit are en route to Alaska to provide additional emotional support to the campers.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic time," the letter concluded. "May Simon's memory be for a blessing."

According to the camp's website, the Alaska trip is for teens entering the 11th grade. They spend 48 days hiking, camping, and touring Alaska and the Canadian Rockies, it said. During the trip, campers visit the Last Frontier, the historic Klondike Gold Rush trail, ice climb on a glacier, fish for salmon, explore the Banff and Jasper National Parks in the Canadian Rockies and more.

The camp's Facebook page said the Alaska trip began on June 25.

