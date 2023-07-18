Pigs with swine flu detected in Oakland Co.

State officials are urging anyone who visited the swine barn at the Oakland County Fair last week to watch for any symptoms of the flu.

Influenza A virus, the causative agent of swine influenza, was detected in pigs at the fair, which ended Sunday, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Department of Health and Human Services. The fair, which started July 7, was at Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg and was managed by the Oakland County 4-H Fair Association.

"Fairgoers who visited the swine barn and develop respiratory symptoms are encouraged to talk to a health care provider and report potential exposure to infected swine," Russell Faust, Oakland County's medical director, said in a statement. "Physicians are reminded to consider swine influenza in persons presenting with symptoms, even during the warmer months when seasonal influenza cases are low."

Symptoms of swine flu in people are like seasonal flu and may include fever, cough, runny nose, and sometimes body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear within three days of exposure but can occur for up to 10 days. In rare instances, the flu can cause severe illness or death.

No human cases of swine flu have been reported in Michigan this year, according to authorities. Swine flu viruses don't usually infect humans, but human infections have been reported, they said.

Humans cannot get swine influenza from eating properly prepared pork or handling pork products but only from contact with an ill pig.

Officials said the pigs at the fair began displaying symptoms Friday and the swine barn was closed to the public that evening.

Since then, the Oakland County Health Division has been working on contact tracing and monitoring exhibitors and staff at the fair who were exposed.

